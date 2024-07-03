Community Events July 3, 2024

Meetings

Blue Mound Cemetery Association will have a potluck picnic at noon on Monday, July 8, at the Blue Mound Church in rural Luverne. Please bring dishes and silverware, a drink and a food item to pass.

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the township hall, Beaver Creek.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Kenneth Community Center.

Davis Lake Triathlon July 4

The 2024 Davis Lake Triathlon will be Thursday, July 4, at The Lake in Luverne. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Information can be found at

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Luverne/DavisLakeTriathlon.

Blue Mounds State Park offers activities

Meet at the picnic area from 9-10 p.m. Friday, July 12, for The Glow Code: How Fireflies Talk.

Minnesota has seven different species of fireflies, also known as lightning bugs. Come learn why and how fireflies glow, and what they are saying. Then, when darkness falls, help the naturalist crack the clow code to find out which species light up Blue Mounds’ summer nights.

The colors on the prairie change quickly with the season. Meet at the picnic area from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and join the naturalist on a search for blooming wildflowers and learn the basics for identifying these leafy treasures at Colors on the Prairie Hike. Be prepared for up to one mile walking on moderate terrain with supportive shoes, water, and sun protection.

Gather around the campfire for Campfire for the Curious from 7-8 p.m. and cure your curiosity about Blue Mounds State Park’s landscape, history, geology, flora, fauna, and special quirks. Meet at the picnic shelter with a chair, your stories, and your burning questions. Pun intended.

Come by the bison observation deck from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for Bison Super Market Nature Cart. Before there was plastic packaging and delivery trucks, the people of the North American utilized bison for many types of food and practical items for daily use. Drop by the naturalist’s display and see how many items you can cross off your shopping list.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Big Top hosts free event

Big Top Tents & Events will host free music Bingo featuring Cody from Sweet Life DJs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Scotty’s Xpress Food Truck will be on site from 5-7 p.m.

Library offers summer events

The Rock County Community Library has a summer full of activities for readers of all ages.

Story Time in the Park with Bronwyn is at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at various parks in Luverne.

•July 11, Evergreen Park.

•July 18, Kolbert Park.

• July 25, Veterans Memorial Park.

Teens in Action takes place at the library at 3 p.m. Thursdays now through July for students in grades 5 through 12. The hour-long event involves games, discussion and crafting.

Traveling Story Time with Bronwyn takes place Wednesdays.

•July 17, in Beaver Creek 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in Hills.

•July 24, Hardwick, 10:30 a.m.

Visit the library’s social media page for locations.

Arts and Crafts are each Wednesdays now through July at the library. Students in grades kindergarten through fourth-grade can complete an arts and crafts project.

Sonflower Puppets with Barbi Cox will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the Luverne City Park. The fun and educational interactive program uses singing, storytelling and ventriloquism to provide an entertaining way for kids to learn and read.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5 years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at Evergreen Park (change in location due to flooding at City Park) at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays: July 10, 17, 24, 31, and Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on July 30. Children ages four

through grade seven as attended during the 23-24 school year may play.

Fee is $30 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60.

Students grades 1-4 as attended during the 23-24 school year are welcome at the Friday morning 4-H Adventure Day Camps that will be held at the fairgrounds this summer: July 12—Barnyard Palooza (Register by July 3); Aug. 9— Desert Oasis (Register by Aug. 1). Fee is $15/day.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. New as of July 1, 2024, everyone (beginner or refresher) will only be required to take a 4-hour class to receive access to the discounts. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-hour classes—July 8, Aug. 12.

Join Matthew Nath with Dingmann Funeral Homes for Pizza & Pre-need on

July 10. Use this time to ask questions about the funeral process. Choose from one of two sessions to attend and enjoy pizza and socializing

between sessions. No fee, but registration is required.

Register by July 11: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on July 23. The theme in July is Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Fee is $35.

Kids who attend grades 1-6 during the 23-24 school year will have fun at Paint and Snack classes June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. Sign up for one class or for all 3. Fee is $35/class.

Learn more about estate planning from attorney Cassandra Lustfield, at Planning for What Matters Most on June 20. Fee is $5.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.