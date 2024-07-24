Community Events July 25, 2024

Meetings

Grand Prairie Cemetery Association will meet at 6:3o p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. In case of rain the meeting will be held in the office room of Orv and Sons Plumbing in Ellsworth.

Compassionate Friends will NOT meet until September. Any questions, call Pat Saum, 605-254-2072.

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available by calling 507-283-4529.

Dental Clinic July 25

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thursday, July 25, at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll’s Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Nutrition for seniors Aug. 1

Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Suicide loss group Aug. 5

The Suicide Loss Survivor Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Rock County Community Library basement in Luverne.

The group, which meets monthly on the first Monday of each month, is open to individuals over the age of 18. Meetings are guided by trained facilitators. Email bereavement24@gmail.com prior to attending to connect with group leaders on the process.

SAIL classes start Aug. 5

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) classes for seniors will be offered Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 5, through Oct. 24 for 24 sessions. The Luverne class is at the American Reformed Church, 304 N. Fairview Drive. The Beaver Creek class is at First Presbyterian Church, 203 S. 3rd Street. For more information or to preregister, call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064. Classes are free, but donations are accepted.

Take 16 ‘Pint for a Pint’ blood drive

Take 16 Brewing Co. and Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Take 16 Brewing Co., 509 E. Main Street in Luverne. All who donate will receive a free stainless steel growler and a certificate for a pint of brew.

To schedule an appointment, log onto cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and Aug. 9; or call Community Blood Bank at 605-331-3222. Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health the day of the donation. Please bring an I.D. and eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating. See www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at 605-331-3222.

Library offers summer events

The Rock County Community Library has a summer full of activities for readers of all ages.

Story Time in the Park with Bronwyn is at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at various parks in Luverne.

• July 25, Veterans Memorial Park.

Teens in Action takes place at the library at 3 p.m. Thursdays now through July for students in grades 5 through 12. The hour-long event involves games, discussion and crafting.

Arts and Crafts are each Wednesday through July at the library. Students in grades kindergarten through fourth-grade can complete an arts and crafts project.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Community Ed office will be closed through July 26.

Luverne Community Education prints a brochure of activities and classes three times each year. They are mailed out as an insert in

the Luverne Announcer. Community Education is requesting class idea submissions. The information deadline for the next issue is Tuesday, July 30. If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class,

please email me at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 283-4724. If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating

information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by

e-mail to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net. *You may access the most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures)

at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education.

We look forward to hearing from you. The new brochure will be available on Aug. 31 in the Luverne Announcer or online on September 3.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5 years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at Evergreen Park (change in location due to flooding at City Park) at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays: July 24, 31, and Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Students grades 1-4 as attended during the 23-24 school year are welcome at the Friday morning 4-H Adventure Day Camps that will be held at the fairgrounds this summer: Aug. 9— Desert Oasis (Register by Aug. 1). Fee is $15/day.

Kids who attend grades 1-6 during the 23-24 school year will have fun at Paint and Snack classes July 18 and Aug. 15. Sign up for one class or for all 3. Fee is $35/class.

Kids who attend grades 1-6 during the 23-24 school year will have fun

at Nature Journaling on Aug. 1. Fee is $35.

Register by Aug. 1: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate themed cookies like a professional at B’s Bakehouse on Aug. 8. The theme in August is Totally Groovy. Fee is $35.

Does your child enjoy reading? Book Club may be for them! Students in grades 2-4 (as attended during the 23-24 school year) will meet on Aug. 12, 13, 14 & 15. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An 8-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The four-hour class for Luverne is Aug. 12.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Blue Mounds State Park events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Mammal Mania 2-3:30 p.m.

Bison are not the only mammal that call Blue Mounds State Park home. Take 5-10 minutes to stop by the naturalist table to see and touch some furs and skulls of the different mammals you can find at the park. Meet at the picnic area.

Creatures of the night: owls

Meet from 7-8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Hoot hoot! From silent flight to night vision, owls have fascinated people for centuries with their incredible adaptations. Join the naturalist to shed some light on this nocturnal hunter. *Bring a chair, as seating is limited