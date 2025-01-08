Community Events Jan. 9, 2025

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the township hall.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Kenneth Community Center.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive, Luverne. All who would like to learn about Parkinson’s Disease please attend. Call 507-935-8173 with questions.

Blue Mounds State Park programs and events

Winter is a great time to practice your birding skills. Join the naturalist from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, for Winter Birding. Learn more about our resident winter birds and practice using binoculars. If weather permits, we will spend the last 30 minutes outdoors looking for birds, so dress accordingly. *A limited number of binoculars are available to borrow, so bring your own binoculars if you have them.

Having a bird feeder in your backyard is a great way to see more birds, especially in the winter. We will explore several options of Do-It-Yourself Bird Feeders from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, that you can use to attract our feathered friends. At the end of the session, you will have the opportunity to make a feeder to take home with you. *To sign up, email or call the park at the contact information below. Meet at the picnic shelter.

Discover the beauty of Blue Mounds State Park on a winter night by the glow of candlelight from 5:30-8 p.m. during a Candlelight Hike Saturday, Jan. 25. Enjoy a self-paced hike along a path lit by hundreds of luminaries starting at the picnic shelter. Need a break from the cold? Head inside the picnic shelter for a cup of piping hot cocoa or soak up the warmth of a toasty campfire. *Dressing in layers and sturdy boots is recommended. Meet at the picnic shelter.

‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive Jan. 13

Community Blood Bank, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Luverne Fire Department will compete in the annual “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive on Monday, Jan. 13, at Sanford Luverne Medical Center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Blood donors support local heroes in a friendly competition to see which organization can receive the most blood donation votes.

Schedule appointments at cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and Jan. 13 or call Community Blood Bank at 605-331-3222.

All those donating blood will receive a $15 Kwik Trip gift card as a thank you gift.

Mobile dental clinic offered

Children’s Dental Services is offering mobile dental clinics at two locations. The mobile clinic will be available in Worthington Jan. 14, 15, 16 and Feb. 24 and 25 at 713 10th Street, Worthington; and in Luverne in the SWHHS community room, 2 Roundwind Road, Luverne, on Jan. 17 and Feb. 26 and 27. The Children’s Dental Services provides dental care for children and adults ages birth to 100+ and pregnant women in Rock and Nobles County on a monthly basis. CDS accepts all forms of insurance and has discounts for income eligible families.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Recreational Pickleball meets at MN National Guard Armory

Monday-Friday mornings, and at St. Catherine's Church on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, which began on Jan. 6. Fee is $40 and covers the months of January-May.

Luverne school students, grades 8 and older, may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel

instruction. The summer session begins June 16. After March 1, non-Luverne School students may register for open spots in the Summer

session.

Women’s Basketball meets on Wednesday nights started on Jan. 8. Fee

is $25.

Children ages 0-5 years (not in kindergarten) and with an adult are invited to come and enjoy Preschool Fun Time on Jan. 14 or 16. No fee, but please register for a morning or evening play time.

Early Childhood Education (ECFE) classes designed for parents

and children birth to age 5 begin meeting on Jan. 21. There are three morning classes and one evening class time to choose from. Come, enjoy the preschool classroom, other families and learn more about child development and tips to help you as a parent.

Participants can come and learn how to play at Pickleball for Beginners on Jan. 21 at St Catherine's Church. Fee is $5.

Free tax preparation at library

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. You must schedule an appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Make sure to have all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. You must bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). You will need a form of identification as well as being able to document your social security number(s). Appointments will start on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9:15 a.m., every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adaptations of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21, with snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library to ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. January’s book is “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 14 through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

