Community Events Jan. 30, 2025

New format coming to Star Herald Community Events listing

Starting with the Feb. 6 edition of the Rock County Star Herald, meetings and events submitted for free publication will be presented in a new format.

Submissions may be sent to editor@star-herald.com, or called or texted to editor Lori Sorenson’s cell phone, 507-227-3820.

Qualifying listings will appear as news briefs, and the Star Herald, as always, will attempt to share pertinent items of community interest with readers.

Meetings

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Rock County Library basement. The group is open to anyone ages 18 and older.

Equipt enrollment and donor informational meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne. Attendees can also view classrooms, curriculum and enrollment packets. Email equipt2024@gmail.com

Rock Nobles Cattleman’s Annual Banquet Feb. 1

The 2025 Rock Nobles Cattleman’s Annual Banquet will be at the Worthington Event Center Saturday, Feb. 1. Social hour is at 6 p.m., steak dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by Dueling Duo. Tickets will be available at the door for $30.

Nutrition for Seniors Feb. 6

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda at 507-283-5064.

Generations offers daily coffee time

Generations will open its building to the public for daily coffee at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for men and women who are interested. Coffee is provided by Generations; you are welcome to bring your own mug or cup, and disposable cups will be available. Call Jackie Schoo 507-544-8388 with questions.

Mobile dental clinic offered

Children’s Dental Services is offering mobile dental clinics at two locations. The mobile clinic will be available in Worthington Feb. 24 and 25 at 713 10th Street, Worthington; and in Luverne in the SWHHS community room, 2 Roundwind Road, Luverne Feb. 26 and 27. The Children’s Dental Services provides dental care for children and adults ages birth to 100+ and pregnant women in Rock and Nobles County on a monthly basis. CDS accepts all forms of insurance and has discounts for income eligible families.

Free tax preparation at library Feb. 10 through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments will start on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9:15 a.m., every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Students in grades K-2 are invited to join Afternoon Adventures with 4-H on Jan. 30. This fun-filled class will feature hands-on activities and crafts all about Groundhog Day. Fee is $10.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every 3 years to continue receiving the discount. The Luverne classes are February 3, March 10 and April 14.

Students in fourth grade are invited to join Mrs. Elbers at Book Club. Participants will meet after school for four sessions starting on Feb. 4. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Students in grades 1-5 can learn basic yoga poses through fun games and activities during a 4-week series of classes at Mini Mats: Yoga for Kids, starting Feb. 6. Fee is $40.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel

instruction. The summer session begins June 16. After March 1, non-Luverne School students may register for open spots in the summer

session.

H-BC gyms open Sundays

Families many enjoy Sunday open gym during the winter months at Hills-Beaver Creek Schools:

•Elementary gym in Beaver Creek from 1 to 2:30 p.m. K-6 grade students accompanied by a parent are welcome.

•Hugo Goehle gym in Hills from 1 to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adaptations of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21, with snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library to ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. January’s book is “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 14 through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.