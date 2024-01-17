Community Events Jan. 18, 2024

Meetings

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Mary Jane Brown Chapel. All are invited.

Green Earth Players will meet for their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at the Green Earth Players building on Main Street in Luverne.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Learn how to use the basic features of Microsoft Excel at Excel for the Absolute Beginner on Jan. 24. Join us at Community Education or attend from your home or office. Fee is $25.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Sleepover Snacks on Jan.

25. Fee is $26.

Students in Grades 3-5 are invited to join Mrs. Elbers at Book Club. Participants will meet after school for four sessions starting the week

of Jan. 29. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30. Contact Community Ed for more details.

Children ages 0-5 years and parent are invited to come and enjoy Preschool Fun Time on Jan. 31 or Feb. 1. No fee, but please register for a morning or evening play time.

Students (grades K – 3) can join a Blue Mound State Park Naturalist to learn about woodchucks and their relatives at How Much Wood Could a Woodchuck Chuck? on Feb. 1. Fee is $5.

Children ages 0-5 with parent will enjoy Open Gym on Feb. 2 or March 8. Registration required, but no fee.

Register by Feb. 2: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate

Valentine's Day themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on Feb. 10. Fee is $35.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8-hour class, every three years drivers take a 4- hour refresher class. The

schedule for Luverne classes follows:

Beginner 8-Hour Classes – Feb. 5 & 12

Refresher 4-Hour Classes – March 11, April 8, May 13.

Bloodmobile in area

It will be in Edgerton from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at First Reformed Church, 230 Maple Street.

It will be in Pipestone from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 415 South Hiawatha.

Schedule appointments online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

New to Medicare class Jan. 18

Learn what to do when you become eligible for Medicare through an online class at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. This class, offered by Senior LinkAge Line, is for people new to Medicare and wanting to learn about what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage.

The class also covers Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from your benefits, and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.

Register online at http://bit.ly/3RSZBAN. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 for help.

Heroes Behind Badges blood drive Jan. 22

The Community Blood Bank will be at Sanford Luverne from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, to accept donations for the Heroes Behind the Badges event.

Donors are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice. The department with the most donations will receive the traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Make an appointment at www.cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and January 22 or call 605-331-3222

Donors will receive $10 Subway gift cards as a thank you gift during National Blood Donor Month.

Don’t be a target of Medicare and consumer fraud

Learn how to protect, detect and report Medicare and consumer fraud and abuse through an online class, “Don’t be a Target of Medicare and Consumer Fraud.”

The virtual class is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Register at http://bit.ly/3RSZBAN or call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 for help.

Candlelight hike at Blue Mounds State Park Jan. 27

The Blue Mounds State Park will host its annual Candlelight Hike from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

The self-guided 1.75-mile trail starts at the picnic area parking lot and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. Stop by the picnic shelter for hot cocoa and cookies near a bonfire.

Hikers are encouraged to buy vehicle permits in advance at the park office or online at mndnr.gov/permit and carpool to the event.

Call 507-283-6050 or check visitor alerts at mndnr.gov/bluemounds for weather-related upated.

Free tax preparation at library

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. You must schedule an appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Make sure to have all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2022 if requested. You must bring all documents for both years (2022-23). You will need a form of identification as well as being able to document your social security number(s).

Appointments will start at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12 for every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets once a month to discuss a selected book. The events takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne. Each month’s book is available to check out at the library. Book include:

•Feb. 5: “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.

•March 4: “The 19th Wife” By David Ebershoff.

The Winter Reading Program 2024 is currently underway. “Read-a-Latte” encouraged patrons to check out and read at least 12 books by March 31. Those who complete the program receive prizes.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.