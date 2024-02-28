Community Events Feb. 29, 2024

Library system celebrates 50 years

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Plum Creek Library System invites patrons to share stories and experiences that make the local library special. The “Love My Library” campaign will accept patron stories through Thursday, Feb. 29. Submit stories online to www.plumcreeklibrary.net.

SAIL Classes begin March 4

A.C.E. will be offering a total of 24 classes on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m., beginning March 4 and through May 22, at First Prebyterian Church in Beaver Creek (203 S. 3rd St., Beaver Creek, MN). For information or to register contact Nancy Lange, 605-838-5915. Pre-registration is required.

Widow Wednesdays to begin March 6

Dingmann Funeral Homes is proud to announce a new, monthly gathering for the community: Widow Wednesdays. Join Matthew Nath at the Luverne branch of the Dingmann Funeral Homes on the first Wednesday of each month, starting March 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. Each month will feature a guest speaker to share and educate. On March 6, we will be welcoming Bill Korth, who will be sharing his experiences and journey through grief after the loss of his wife, Karri. Following a short presentation, we will gather for coffee, cookies and fellowship until 7:30, when we will be participating in an optional service project.

Each month will feature a different project. For March we will be assembling flower bouquets to be delivered to local nursing homes, assisted living centers, and the Hospice Cottage. We look forward to seeing you there.

Instructors and class ideas by March 6

*If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email me at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 283-4724.

*If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by e-mail to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

*You may access the most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures) at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education.

Community Education thrives through the sharing of talents, interests, and information from all members of the community. Thank you, if you have taught a class through Community Education in the past. Sharing your ideas for new classes or names of potential instructors is much appreciated, too. We look forward to hearing from you. The new brochure will be available on April 27 in the Luverne Announcer or online on April 29.

Nutrition for seniors March

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Kindergarten Round-Up March 21

Luverne Kindergarten Round-Up will be Thursday, March 21, at the Luverne Elementary School from 5:30-6:30 p.m. You and your child are invited to an informal “meet and greet” open house.

Children must be five years old before Sept. 1,

2024, in order to register for kindergarten. Please

contact the Elementary Office at 283-4497 Opt 3 with

any questions.