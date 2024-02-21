Community Events Feb. 22, 2024

Evening story times in February

In celebration of “I Love to Read” Month, the Rock County Community Library will conduct an Evening Story Time on selected Tuesday nights in February. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Blue Mounds naturalist programs Feb. 24

Meet at the picnic shelter at the park for Bobcats and Coyotes from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to learn about the trials and tribulations of two predators that call the Blue Mounds State Park home. With big teeth and sharp claws, predators often get a bad reputation. However, they play an important role in our ecosystem.

UMC Free Community meal

Feb. 28

The United Methodist Church will host its Wednesday night free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. A pick-up option is available by calling 507-283-4529.

Mobile Dental Clinic in Luverne Feb. 28

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the

Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance are accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8-hour class, every three years drivers take a 4- hour refresher class. The Beginner 8-Hour Class is Feb. 12 and the Refresher 4-Hour Classes are March 11, April 8, May 13.

Students in grades 5-8 interested in acting or working behind the scenes can register for Intro to Theatre on Feb. 22. Fee is $12.

Students in grades 2-6 can learn about another language at Learn Spanish Basics for four sessions starting March 4. Fee is $15.

Why Play MahJong? lessons start on March 7 for three sessions. Fee is $5.

Register by March 7: Create your own one-of-a-kind dress at Sew Your Own Dress at First Comes Love starting on April 4 for 4 sessions. Fee is $250.

Children ages 0-5 with an adult will enjoy Open Gym on March 8. Registration required, but no fee.

Amazing Raku on March 9 is open to all ages—but those in grade 3 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $5, plus you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Widow Wednesdays to begin March 6

Dingmann Funeral Homes is proud to announce a new, monthly gathering for the community: Widow Wednesdays. Join Matthew Nath at the Luverne branch of the Dingmann Funeral Homes on the first Wednesday of each month, starting March 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. Each month will feature a guest speaker to share and educate. On March 6, we will be welcoming Bill Korth, who will be sharing his experiences and journey through grief after the loss of his wife, Karri. Following a short presentation, we will gather for coffee, cookies and fellowship until 7:30, when we will be participating in an optional service project.

Each month will feature a different project. For March we will be assembling flower bouquets to be delivered to local nursing homes, assisted living centers, and the Hospice Cottage. We look forward to seeing you there!

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets once a month to discuss a selected book. The events takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne. Each month’s book is available to check out at the library. Books include:

•March 4: “The 19th Wife” By David Ebershoff.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 now through April 26. Story Time, complete with a story, songs and a craft, is conducted in the library basement.

The Winter Reading Program 2024 is currently underway. “Read-a-Latte” encouraged patrons to check out and read at least 12 books by March 31. Those who complete the program receive prizes.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.