Community Events Feb. 1, 2024

Meetings

Green Earth Players annual meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at the Green Earth Players building on Main Street in Luverne.

A Generations organization meeting will be at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at the Generations building. Please bring your friends along.

Nutrition for seniors Feb. 1

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

TGIF will meet Feb. 2

Teens Gather in Faith will meet at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, for grades 9-12 in Mrs. Thone’s classroom at Luverne High School. This student-led Rock the Edge event includes a Bible study and breakfast.

2024 Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet

The 2024 Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet will be at the Worthington Event Center Saturday, Feb. 3, with social hour at 6 p.m., steak dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by comedian Tim the Dairy Farmer. Tickets will be available at the door for $30/plate.

Winter 2024 Basketball Tournament

The Winter 2024 Basketball Tournament, hosted by Luverne Basketball Association, will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Luverne Public Schools. There will be more than 50 teams from Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. For more information: www.facebook.com/luvernebasketballassociation

Chocolate Buffet and Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 4

The United Methodist Church will host its 16th Annual Chocolate Buffet and Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at the LUMC Fellowship Hall.

Treats to go will be available. Everyone welcome – bring a friend – freewill donation. Proceeds will go to the LUMC Compassion Fund to help those in need locally.

Plating Grace – Father Leo Patalingug to speak Feb. 7

Father Leo Patalinghug, “The Cooking Priest,” will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at St. Catherine Church in Luverne. Father Leo is an author/speaker, creator and founder of an international food and faith movement called Plating Grace. His unique background as a chef and his previous experience as a two-time black belt martial arts instructor and former award-winning break dancer and choreographer has earned the attention of major media outlets, including the Food Network where he won “Throw Down with Bobby Flay!”

Order Cookies for a Cause by Feb. 7

Cookies for a Cause will provide funds for mental health counseling sessions for Rock County youth. To order $5 jumbo 5-by-6-inch frosted heart-shaped cookies, call or stop by the Luverne Chamber, 507-283-4061, by Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Payment of cash, check Venmo (@Luv1LuvAll) to Luv1LuvAll is due when ordering. Free delivery to Luverne Schools or pick up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Luverne Loop Trailhead at Main Street and Blue Mound Avenue. Luverne. Call 507-227-1978 if other arrangements are needed.

Virtual Medicare class Feb. 7

Medicare can be confusing, and Virtual Medicare 101 offers a brief overview on the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. The class, at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, will also offer information about when and how to enroll. Visit http://bit.ly/3RSZBAN to sign up, as space is limited. It’s offered through Senior LinkAge Line and the Minnesota Board on Aging, 800-333-2433.

Free tax preparation at library

AARP volunteers will offer free tax filing at Rock County Library on Mondays, Feb. 12 through April 15. Schedule appointments by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents, including last year’s tax return, and a form of identification to document social security numbers. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2022 if requested.

Appointments will start at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12 for every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Students (grades K – 3) can join a Blue Mound State Park Naturalist to learn about woodchucks and their relatives at How Much Wood Could a Woodchuck Chuck? on Feb. 1. Fee is $5.

Children ages 0-5 and parents will enjoy Open Gym on Feb. 2 or March 8. Registration required, but no fee.

Register by Feb. 2: Students (grades K-6) Valentine's Day themed cookies at B's Bakehouse on Feb. 10. Fee is $35.

Students, grades K-6, will learn skills and techniques at Learn To Play Chess on Feb. 6 & 13. Open to all skill levels! Fee is $15.

Learn tips to create unique and memorable passwords and tools to help

you save your passwords safely at Keeping Track of Your Passwords on

Feb. 7. This is a Virtual Class Offered Through Zoom. Join us at Community Education or attend from your home or office. Fee is $25.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8-hour class, every three years drivers take a 4- hour refresher class. The

schedule for Luverne classes follows:

Beginner 8-Hour Classes – Feb. 5 and 12

Refresher 4-Hour Classes – March 11, April 8, May 13.

Students in grades 7-12 can join retired Spanish teacher, Jody Von Holtum, at Spanish for Teens to supplement their knowledge of the Spanish language on Feb. 5 and 12. Fee is $15.

Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 17

Get hooked at the Ice Fishing Derby will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at The Lake in Luverne. Registration and badge pickup opens at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration (eligible for prize drawings) for adults is $25 and youth $15. Registration on the day of the event increases to $30 for adults and $20 for youth.

Over $6,000 in prizes will be awarded for youth and adults. Win $2 in Carp Cash. Free rods and reels will be given away for youth until gone. Register at Luverne Area Chamber and CVB, 507-283-4061; 213 E. Luverne Street, Luverne.

Blue Mounds naturalist programs Feb. 10 and 24

Need something to get you out of the house this winter? Meet at the picnic shelter at the park for Animal Tracking from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, to learn a new skill! Learn the basics of animal tracking along with some other tips to unlock the clues left behind by those who share our landscape.

Meet at the picnic shelter at the park for Bobcats and Coyotes from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to learn about the trials and tribulations of two predators that call the Blue Mounds State Park home. With big teeth and sharp claws, predators often get a bad reputation. However, they play an important role in our ecosystem.

Mobile Dental Clinic in Luverne Feb. 28

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the

Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This

clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets once a month to discuss a selected book. The events takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne. Each month’s book is available to check out at the library. Books include:

•Feb. 5: “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.

•March 4: “The 19th Wife” By David Ebershoff.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 now through April 26. Story Time, complete with a story, songs and a craft, is conducted in the library basement.

The Winter Reading Program 2024 is currently underway. “Read-a-Latte” encouraged patrons to check out and read at least 12 books by March 31. Those who complete the program receive prizes.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.