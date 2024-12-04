Community Events Dec. 5, 2024

Meetings

The annual meeting of the Rock County Association of Townships will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the downstairs meeting room at the Rock County Library in Luverne. Representation from each township is requested.

The Compassionate Friends Group will meet Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for the worldwide candle lighting event at the Luverne Area Community Area Foundation Bldg., Main Street, Luverne. You may purchase a candle for $25 or bring your own. Call Mary 507-290-1642 or Kristi 507-227-7821. This will be our December meeting.

Beaver Creek Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the township hall.

The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Pizza Ranch in Luverne. Call Dianna Tomlinson, 507-220-0275.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Kenneth Community room.

Luv1LuvAll Board will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 Central Lane in Luverne – note location change. Luv1LuvAll is a Rock County non-profit with initiatives which include mental health awareness, a substance free coalition, and children’s dental clinics. All are welcome to attend!

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Nutrition for Seniors Dec. 5

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Luverne Choirs to perform holiday concerts Dec. 12

The Luverne Middle and High School choirs, under the direction of Seana Graber, invite the community to their annual holiday concerts on Thursday, Dec. 12. Performances will begin at 1:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., showcasing the talents of the Sixth-Grade Choir, the Seventh-Eighth-Grade Choir, the Cardinal Choir, the Treble Choir, and the Concert Choir.

Admission to the concert is by freewill donation, with all proceeds supporting the Backpack Program and the Giving Tree. Cash and checks, payable to Luverne Public Schools, will be accepted.

To help alleviate overcrowding at the evening concert, the public is encouraged to attend the 1:45 p.m. matinee performance if possible.

Join us for an afternoon or evening of festive music and community spirit as we celebrate the season!

Hardwick Santa Claus Day Dec. 14

Hardwick Santa Claus Day will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hardwick Community Hall.

Mr. Twister will perform from 2 to 2:30 p.m., make and take crafts from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and pictures with Santa from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

All activities are free.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Attend Fair Isn’t Always Equal on Dec. 5 to gain valuable insights and strategies to protect your farm’s future for generations to come. Fee is $5.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An 8-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for the Luverne

class is: 4-hour class –Dec. 9.

Students, grades K-5, enjoy some old games, learn some new at It’s Game Time on Dec. 10. Fee is $10.

Trying to decide if your child is ready for a cell phone? Cellphones & Parenting – Oh My! On Dec. 12 will help you understand recommended settings to keep your child safe and secure. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Fee is $20.

Did you know you need a safety training course to operate a snowmobile

anywhere in Minnesota, including private land? Register by Dec. 4

for the outdoor portion of Snowmobile Safety to be held on Dec. 14. Plan to do the online portion ($29.95 online) prior to coming for

the outdoor portion. Outdoor portion cost is $15.

Students, Grades 3-5, can join for a fun time after school pounding a few nails and stringing yarn to make a fun design at String Art for Kids on Dec. 16 with staff from Merch & Co. based out of Edgerton. Fee is $20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.