Community Events Dec. 26, 2024

Nutrition for Seniors Jan. 2

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of Generations. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Blue Mounds State Park programs and events

Meet at the picnic area to start the new year off outdoors from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, and discover a winter wonderland on the prairie for First Day Hike! Join the naturalist for a 1.2-mile hike along parts of the Upper Cliffline and Lower Cliffline trails. Dressing in layers and sturdy boots is recommended. *Please note there will be a steep downhill section of the trail.

Winter is a great time to practice your birding skills. Join the naturalist from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, for Winter Birding. Learn more about our resident winter birds and practice using binoculars. If weather permits, we will spend the last 30 minutes outdoors looking for birds, so dress accordingly. *A limited number of binoculars are available to borrow, so bring your own binoculars if you have them.

Having a bird feeder in your backyard is a great way to see more birds, especially in the winter. We will explore several options of Do-It-Yourself Bird Feeders from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, that you can use to attract our feathered friends. At the end of the session, you will have the opportunity to make a feeder to take home with you. *To sign up, email or call the park at the contact information below. Meet at the picnic shelter.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adaptations of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21, with snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library to ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. January’s book is “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 14 through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.