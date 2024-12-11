Community Events Dec. 12, 2024

Meetings

Luv1LuvAll Board will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 Central Lane in Luverne – note location change. Luv1LuvAll is a Rock County non-profit with initiatives which include mental health awareness, a substance free coalition, and children’s dental clinics. All are welcome to attend!

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Luverne choirs to perform holiday concerts Dec. 12

The Luverne Middle and High School choirs, under the direction of Seana Graber, invite the community to their annual holiday concerts on Thursday, Dec. 12. Performances will begin at 1:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., showcasing the talents of the Sixth-Grade Choir, the Seventh-Eighth-Grade Choir, the Cardinal Choir, the Treble Choir, and the Concert Choir.

Admission to the concert is by freewill donation, with all proceeds supporting the Backpack Program and the Giving Tree. Cash and checks, payable to Luverne Public Schools, will be accepted.

To help alleviate overcrowding at the evening concert, the public is encouraged to attend the 1:45 p.m. matinee performance if possible.

Join us for an afternoon or evening of festive music and community spirit as we celebrate the season!

Santa coming to Beaver Creek Saturday, Dec. 14

The Beaver Creek Firemen’s Auxiliary is sponsoring “Santa’s Coming to Town” from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the city of Beaver Creek meeting room.

Children, as well as adults, can meet with Santa and are encouraged to bring their lists to share with Santa.

Hardwick Santa Claus Day Dec. 14

Hardwick Santa Claus Day will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hardwick Community Hall.

Mr. Twister will perform from 2 to 2:30 p.m., make and take crafts from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and pictures with Santa from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

All activities are free.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Trying to decide if your child is ready for a cell phone? Cellphones & Parenting – Oh My! On Dec. 12 will help you understand recommended settings to keep your child safe and secure. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Fee is $20.

Students, grades 3-5, can join for a fun time after school pounding a few nails and stringing yarn to make a fun design at String Art for Kids on Dec. 16 with staff from Merch & Co. based out of Edgerton. Fee is $20.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adoptions of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21. Snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. January’s book is “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 14 through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.