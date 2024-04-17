Community Events April 18, 2024

Meetings

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Mary Jane Brown Chapel. All are invited. Call 507-935-8173 for questions.

UMC hosts free community meal April 24

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available by calling 507-283-4529.

Kindergarten program April 26

The Luverne Elementary kindergartners are having a pet show at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the performing arts center.

Which pet is the best pet? Director Morgan Van Holland said the students will have cats, dogs, bunnies, and maybe even alligators.

The event is open to the public.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Join the naturalist for a two-mile Spring Birding Hike along the Mound Creek Trail from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Meet at the picnic shelter. Dress for the weather including good walking shoes. Bring your binoculars if you have them (some will be available to borrow). All ages and experience levels welcome!

Learn about America’s largest rodent for Beavers: Nature’s Engineer from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Meet at the picnic shelter to discover how these persistent critters use their unique adaptations to impact the landscape. Program will conclude with a short walk (about 3/4 mile) down to the creek to look for beaver activity. *Come prepared for the weather.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Presbyterian ecumenical coffee May 1

The First Presbyterian Women will host an ecumenical coffee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 Central Lane, Luverne, with guest speaker Louella Voight.

Game Plan 4 Hope event May 22

A free speaking event, “Faith, Friendship & Community in Confronting Adversity,” will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Hills-Beaver Creek High School gymnasium in Hills.

Trenton Bass will speak publicly for the first time in his home community since his injury in 2017. He’ll be joined in a panel conversation with his family, football coach Rex Metzger and friends Luke LaRock and Easton Harnack.

Gym doors open at 6:15 p.m. A freewill offering will be accepted for Game Plan 4 Hope.

Rock the Edge seeks Service Over Self projects

Rock the Edge will once again host Service Over Self, Rock County’s local mission week, this summer June 24-27. We are looking for projects (to have a project considered, call 507-227-1978), youth (for youth registrations call 507-283-2316), and adult volunteers (to volunteer call 401-500-3427). Youth who have completed grades 8-12 may participate. Join us as we serve our community this summer!

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on April 22. Fee is $35.

Register by May 22 for students (grades K-6) interested in learning to Decorate Cookies like a Professional at B’s Bakehouse on May 29. Fee is $35.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8-hour class, every three years drivers take a 4-hour refresher class. The next

refresher 4-hour class is May 13.

The Summer Community Ed brochure will be published April 27 and delivered to your mailbox with your Luverne Announcer. Many of the classes have an early registration deadline of May 22. Take advantage of the lower fees and register by May 22 for football, volleyball, tennis, golf, morning rec, arts & crafts, basketball, track, gymnastics, weight lifting wrestling, and pickleball.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 now through April 26. Story Time, complete with a story, songs and a craft, is conducted in the library basement.

Author visit: Candance Simar, an award-winning Minnesota author, will be at the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Veterans banners applications open

Applications for the 2024 Main Street Veterans Banner Project are being received now through May 1. There are 82 spots available.

Cost is $125. One side of the banner will have the photo of the veterans and the other side states, “Thank you for your service.”

The 2024 banners will be hung on Main Street prior to July 4 and remain until early fall.

The project is coordinated by the LIFT committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and Luverne Area Chamber. The application form is available online at www.LuverneChamber.com. Call 507-283-4061 for more information.

Nominations sought for

Alumni Hall of Fame

The Luverne Alumni Hall of Fame committee is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024 until April 30.

Nomination forms and more information can be received from Hall of Fame secretary Jane Lanphere at 507-920-5197.

The induction ceremony takes place annually on the day of the LHS football homecoming game.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.