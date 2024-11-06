community events

Meetings

Southwest Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Pipestone Pizza Ranch. Co-executive director of MCCL Cathy Blaeser will speak.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Kenneth Community Center.

American Legion Auxiliary Post #123 will meet at 10 a.m. at the Luverne Pizza Ranch Wednesday, Nov. 20. Call Dianna Tomlinson with questions at 507-220-0275.

Operation Christmas Child collection

Boxes and brochures for Operation Christmas Child may be picked up now at the American Reformed Church (use south entrance) 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. National collection week is Nov. 18-25.

SAIL classes to begin Nov. 7 in Luverne

New SAIL classes will start in Luverne beginning Nov. 7 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with sessions every Monday and Thursday through Jan. 27, at American Reformed Church, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. To register call A.C.E. volunteer Corey Ziegler at 507-920-0587.

Nutrition for Seniors Nov. 7

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

11th Annual Shredding Fundraiser

St. Catherine Carmelites and Dakota Shred-It will sponsor their 11th Annual Shredding Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, in The Laundry Room parking lot at 301 W. Main Street in Luverne.

First Presbyterian Church hosts speaker

First Presbyterian Church in Luverne will host speaker Parker Hanson for a free community event at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Parker was born with only one hand and played baseball for the Canaries. He will share the story about his disability, mental health, suicidal thoughts, and his faith journey. There will be a free taco meal and desserts after his presentation. All are welcome! If able, please bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the Rock County Food Shelf as we enter the holiday season.

Veterans Day banquet in Hardwick

Hardwick American Legion #478 will sponsor a Veterans Day banquet Monday, Nov. 11, at the Hardwick Community Hall. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Senior Vice Commander of DAV, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient Jack Hanson will be the guest speaker, and special patriotic music will be performed by Madi Oye.

Veterans coffee at school

Luverne Elementary student council will host a “Veterans Day Open House” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the elementary commons.

Parking is available in the bus lanes in front of the school. Coffee and rolls will be served.

Hills veterans program Nov. 11

The Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School will host a Veterans Day Program honoring local veterans at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the school gymnasium.

H-BC students and faculty will participate in the event. Students and the public are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

All local veterans are invited to participate.

Community blood drive Nov. 14

The Community Blood Bank will accept blood donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Sanford Luverne Medical Center. Registration will be inside main doors of the hospital. All those donating blood will receive a $15 Kwik Trip gift card. Schedule a donation at cbblifeblood.org or call at 605-331-3222.

Luverne Elementary programs Nov. 22

Luverne Elementary third- and fourth-graders will present two programs to the public Friday, Nov. 22, in the performing arts center.

Third-graders will perform “The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town” at 1:15 p.m. followed by the fourth-graders in “Phantom of the Music Room” at 2:15 p.m.

The performances are under the direction of Kira Degerness and Morgan Van Holland.

SHARE distribution

Dec. 4

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing and toys to Rock County residents in need on Wednesday, Dec. 4,

from 12-1:30 p.m. at the American Reformed Church (304 North Fairway Drive). Those wishing to receive from the program must apply

by Friday, Nov. 22. Application forms are available at Sunshine Foods, Rock County Library, Southwest Health and Human Services and The Laundry Room.

Please note, the SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used

items at this time. To support SHARE please mail your monetary donation to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Participants, grades nine through adult, can learn to use the pottery wheel at Experience the Potter’s Wheel on Nov. 9. Fee is $30 plus a $10 material fee paid at class.

Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio two-hour blocks of time on

Saturday, Nov. 9.. Fee is $30 and covers all materials, glaze and firing as well as assistance from an instructor.

Come check out all the best that the Community Education early

childhood programs have to offer at Early Childhood Family Fun Night on Thursday, Nov. 14. No fee, but registration is required.

Learn basic budgeting principles like goal setting, creating a budget,

and more at Budgeting 101 on Nov. 18. A workbook will be provided. Fee is $12/individual and $22/couple.

Learn a variety of tips and tricks at Frugal Living: How to Get Rich (slowly) on Nov. 21 to save money. Fee is $12/individual and

$22/couple.

Participants, Grades 3 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay at Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs on Nov. 23. Fee

is $30.

Participants, Grades 9 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay when they Catch a Chicken on Nov. 23. Fee is

$40.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. through Nov. 20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.