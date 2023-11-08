Community Calendar Nov. 9, 2023

Meetings

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Kenneth Community Center.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 in the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Beaver Creek Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 in the Beaver Creek township hall.

Elementary hosts veterans open house Nov. 10

The Luverne Elementary School student council will host the annual Veterans Day open house from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the school commons. All area veterans are invited to share coffee and rolls with students. Parking is available in the bus lanes in front of the school.

Veterans Day War Games Nov. 11

The second annual War Games Day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the History Center. The war simulation game will be set up, and anyone who

would like may join in.

The Battle of Brecourt will be replayed. This battle occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944, between the U.S. 101st Airborne and the German Artillery Battery located at Brecourt Manor. This

battle was featured in the HBO series Band of Brothers second episode – “Day of Days."

Elementary students perform Nov. 17

Luverne Elementary School third-graders will perform “The High Seas” at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Students will determine who wins the annual sea-faring singing contest.

On the same day, fourth-graders will perform “Let’s Eat” beginning at 2:15 p.m. The program finds students on an adventure as they decide what to eat.

Both programs will be performed in the school’s performing arts center.

SHARE releases distribution date

Those wishing to receive food, clothing and toys from the Rock County SHARE program must apply by Friday, Nov. 24. SHARE will distribute the gifts to Rock County residents in need from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Luverne National Guard Armory at 309 South Freeman Avenue.

Note: SHARE is NOT accepting donations of used items at this time. To support the program, mail financial gifts to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For information, contact Amy at 507-227-6944 or Monica at 507- 820-1100.

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Intro to Circuit on Nov. 16 is for those wanting to know more about cutting paper, vinyl, cardstock for your DIY projects. Fee is $16.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-Hour Classes –Nov. 13 or Dec. 11; Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Learn how to create an effective estate plan at Top Ten Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid on Nov. 9. Fee is $5.

Register by Nov. 10: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate fall-themed cookies like a professional at B’s Bakehouse on Nov. 18. Fee is $35.

Participants, grades 9 through adult, can learn to use the pottery wheel at Experience the Potter’s Wheel on Nov. 18. Fee is $20 plus a $10 material fee paid at class.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack Class on Nov. 20. Fee is $35.

Ages 2 – 5 years will enjoy activities in the preschool rooms when

they attend Grandparent & Me with a grandparent or another favorite adult on Nov. 21. No fee, but registration is required.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Author Visit – Colin Mustful. Mustful wrote four novels related to the tragic periods of Minnesota history that culiminated in the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato. His talk takes place at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13.

Story Time with Bronwyn is 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 17.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdooors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com