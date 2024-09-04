Community events Sept. 5, 2024

Lead Summary

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the township hall.

Vienna Township board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Kenneth Community Center Tuesday, Sept. 10.

American Legion Aux. Post #123 will meet at 10 a.m. at the Pizza Ranch Wednesday, Sept. 11. Call Dianna Tomlinson with questions, 507-220-0275.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Edgerton Ag conference room Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Nutrition for Seniors Sept. 5

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Luverne Optimist Club Fishing Derby Sept. 8

The Luverne Optimist Club will host its annual fishing derby from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Veterans’ Home pond in Luverne for ages 15 and younger accompanied by an adult. Food will be available and prizes will be awarded. Call Travis Pierce (220-5191) or Stan Steensma (227-0681) with questions.

Cade Thompson concert Sept. 11

Contemporary Christian music artist Cade Thompson will perform a back-to-school concert for area middle school and high school students at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Luverne school performing arts center. The event is free for all ages and includes a free light meal at 6 p.m. ahead of the concert. RSVPs are required at https://tinyurl.com/5d8uu2z8. The event is sponsored by Rock Ranch, Hills, and local donors. Call 507-220-5954 with questions.

Blue Mound Lutheran Church Fall Festival

Blue Mound Lutheran Church Annual Fall Festival will be at 11 a.m. at the Blue Mound Lutheran Church in rural Luverne on Sunday, Sept. 15. This is the 152th anniversary of the founding of the church. Guest Pastor is the Rev. Gary Anderson who served Kenneth and Zion at Adrian. A catered dinner follows the worship service. Everyone is invited to attend!

Chamber/CVB golf scramble Sept. 16

The annual Chamber/CVB golf scramble is set for Sept. 16 (rain date Sept. 17). Tee times are 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., with registration a half hour before. Cost is $50 for 9 holes or $80 f0r 18 holes. To register a team or for more information, call 507-283-4061.

ATLAS to host GriefShare Support Group

ATLAS of Rock County will host a fall session of GriefShare Support Groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, starting beginning Sept. 16 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. Each week features a 30-minute DVD seminar assembled by nationally respected grief experts and featuring real-life testimonies from people who have experienced loss and grief. This group is free of charge.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Census information is needed for preschoolers in the Luverne School District. Contact Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 to add your child’s name to the preschool census so that you will receive up-to-date mailings about activities that are offered for your preschool child(ren).

Funding for many programs is based on population, so an accurate census is important. The school district also uses the census for advance planning purposes.

Junior Cardinal Cross Country Team event for students in grades 1-6 to explore what cross country running involves in a fun atmosphere meets at 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Sept 10 in the Elementary School commons. Cost is $30.

Cheer Camp is for students in grades K-5 to work with cheerleaders to learn a dance plus cheers and their actions. Practice is at 3:30 p.m. in the Elementary School commons at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. A snack will be provided. Participants will receive a free pass to the 7 p.m. football game on Friday, Sept. 20, where they will perform cheers during the first quarter and the dance between first and second quarters of the game. Students will need to sit with parents during the game. Cost of the cheer camp is $20.

Volleyball for grades 1-4 meets in the south small gym for four sessions, Sept. 16, 19, 23, and 26. Hours are from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $25.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Friends of the Library fall book sale is Sept. 19-21 in the library basement. The sale begins at 10 a.m. each day and ends 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.