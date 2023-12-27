Community Events Dec. 28, 2023

Community Ed

Watch for the new Winter Brochure in the Luverne Announcer the weekend of New Year's Day. Registrations will be taken starting Jan. 4. The Community Education office will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 3 for winter break.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Virtual Medicare class Jan. 3

Medicare can be confusing, and Virtual Medicare 101 offers a brief overview on the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. The class at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, will also offer information about when and how to enroll. Visit http://bit.ly/3RSZBAN to sign up for the class, as space is limited.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Start the new year off outdoors and discover a winter wonderland on the prairie with a First Day Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at Blue Mounds State Park. Meet at the picnic area parking lot to join the naturalist for a two-mile hike along parts of the Upper Cliffline and Mound Trails. *Dressing in layers and sturdy boots is recommended.

Winter is a great time to practice your birding skills. Join the naturalist from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, for the winter birding session. Meet at the picnic shelter to learn more about our resident winter birds and practice using binoculars. If weather permits, we will spend the last 30 minutes outdoors looking for birds so dress accordingly. *A limited number of binoculars are available to borrow, so bring your own if you have them.

Nutrition Assistance Program offered by A.C.E

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 with a drive-thru distribution in parking lot off Maple St., at office location on east side of Generations Event Center. Pre-registration required call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets once a month to discuss a selected book. The events takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne. Each month’s book is available to check out at the library. Book include:

•Jan. 8: “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin.

•Feb. 5: “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.

•March 4: “The 19th Wife” By David Ebershoff.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

SAIL Classes in Magnolia

A.C.E. is offering a total of 24 classes on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-2 p.m., from now until Feb. 22, at Magnolia Palace (old Magnolia School) 401 W. Luverne Street, Magnolia. For information or to register contact Connie Frahm (507-220-3584) or Diane Strassburg (507-290-0011).

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com