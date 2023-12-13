Community Events Dec. 14, 2023

Mobile dental clinic in Luverne Dec. 14

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Health And Human Services Community Room on Roundwind Road.

The clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0 to 100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance are accepted. The clinic is organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Live Nativity and Soup Supper Dec. 17

Grace Lutheran Church will be having a Live Nativity and Soup Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Donate blood at Red Cross ‘Battle of the Badges’ Dec. 19

Donate blood to the American Red Cross on behalf of your favorite badge — Fire vs Police/EMS from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Fellowship Hall at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: LuverneMN to schedule an appointment.

Candy Cane Day Celebration Dec. 26

The History Center will be offering a Candy Cane Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the History Center at 312 E. Main Street, Luverne. Enjoy a red and white post-Christmas party: crafts for kids, warm beverages, snacks, scavenger hunts, and more! You’ll be happy you came, and your children will be even happier!

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants who attended grade 5 through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio two hour blocks of

time on December 16. Fee is $25 and covers all materials, glaze and firing!

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on Dec. 18. Fee is $35.

Students (grades K – 3) can learn about Crafty Canines from a Blue

Mound State Park Naturalist on Dec. 19. Fee is $5. **Date change from brochure.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Start the new year off outdoors and discover a winter wonderland on the prairie with a First Day Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at Blue Mounds State Park. Meet at the picnic area parking lot to join the naturalist for a two-mile hike along parts of the Upper Cliffline and Mound Trails. *Dressing in layers and sturdy boots is recommended.

Winter is a great time to practice your birding skills. Join the naturalist from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, for the winter birding session. Meet at the picnic shelter to learn more about our resident winter birds and practice using binoculars. If weather permits, we will spend the last 30 minutes outdoors looking for birds so dress accordingly. *A limited number of binoculars are available to borrow, so bring your own if you have them.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

SAIL Classes in Magnolia

A.C.E. is offering a total of 24 classes on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-2 p.m., from now until Feb. 22, at Magnolia Palace (old Magnolia School) 401 W. Luverne Street, Magnolia. For information or to register contact Connie Frahm (507-220-3584) or Diane Strassburg (507-290-0011).

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com