Community Events Nov. 22, 2023

Meetings

Rock County Association of Townships will meet for their annual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Rock County Library.

UMC community Thanksgiving meal Nov. 22

The United Methodist Church will host its Wednesday night free community Thanksgiving meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. A pick-up option is available by calling 507-283-4529.

Create an antique book with wine and dessert

Enjoy wine and dessert while creating a craft of “Antique Book Holiday Tree” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the History Center. Cost is $25. Reservations are requested. Call 283-2122. Proceeds support the History Center.

Sanford Hospice Tree of Lights

In honor of those served by Luverne Hospice, you’re invited to Sanford’s Hospice Tree of Lights for refreshments, fellowship and a short service to honor the patients and their families, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Luverne City Park.

BQA/BQA-T, Burgers and Beer

Join the Rock-Nobles Cattlemen Association Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Take 16 for Beef Quality Assurance training for producers and transporters.

Registration is at 6 p.m. and supper starting at 6:30 p.m., with a meeting to follow. Cost is free for all Rock-Nobles Cattleman’s Association members. If you are not a member, you may sign up at the door.

SHARE distribution set for Dec. 6

Those wishing to receive food, clothing and toys from the Rock County SHARE program must apply by Friday, Nov. 24. SHARE will distribute the gifts to Rock County residents in need from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Luverne National Guard Armory at 309 South Freeman Avenue.

Note: SHARE is NOT accepting donations of used items at this time. To support the program, mail financial gifts to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For information, contact Amy at 507-227-6944 or Monica at 507- 820-1100.

American Red Cross Battle of the Badges

Donate on behalf of your favorite badge — Fire vs Police/EMS from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Fellowship Hall at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: LuverneMN to schedule an appointment.

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-Hour Class –Dec. 11; Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Did you know you need a safety training course to operate a snowmobile

anywhere in Minnesota, including private land? Register by December 6

for the outdoor portion of Snowmobile Safety to be held on Dec. 16.

16. Plan to do the online portion ($29.95 online) prior to coming for the outdoor portion. Outdoor portion cost is $10.

Register by Dec. 6:

Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate

Christmas themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on Dec. 11. Fee is $35.

Want to surprise a loved one with a gift made specially by you? Students, K-6 can get creative at Make and Take Holiday Gift on Dec. 9

9. Fee is $26.

Whip up some holiday fun with a morning of Christmas music, fresh

coffee, and lots of baking at Christmas Cookie Exchange on Dec. 9.

Fee is $53 and includes all ingredients.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8 hour class, every 3 years drivers take a 4 hour refresher class. The

schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4 Hour Classes – Dec. 11.

Beginner 8 hour class – Feb. 5 and 12.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m