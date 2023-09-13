Community Events Sept. 14, 2023

Meetings

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in the township hall in Beaver Creek.

SAIL classes in Hardwick through March

SAIL classes meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday Sept. 11 through March 2024 in the Hardwick Community Hall. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E. of SW MN manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 or A.C.E. volunteer Alice Hanson, 507-669-6771.

‘Out of the Darkness’ walk Sept. 16

The “Out of the Darkness'”suicide awareness and prevention walk will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Luverne City Park. Registration and breakfast are at 8:30 a.m. Preregister online at afsp.org/luverne

Blue Mound Lutheran Fall Festival

Blue Mound Lutheran Church Fall Festival will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, with guest pastor Craig Grams. A catered meal will follow the service in the parish hall. Everyone is invited.

Library book sale set for Sept. 20

Friends of the Library Annual Fall Book Sale will be in the Rock County Library basement from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Thursday, Sept. 21; from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 22; and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23. A “Friends Members Only” pre-sale will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Living Works Safe Talk Sept. 30 in Hills

Learn the warning signs of suicide and how to prevent it at a four-hour workshop, Living Works Safe Talk, Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills. Call Diana Buffington, 507-920-2506, for registration information.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour starts Oct. 3

CoffeeBreak starts at 9:30 a.m.Tuesday, Oct. 3, featuring speaker Marilyn Uithoven. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16.

StoryHour is for children 3 years old through Kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Bloodmobile in Jasper Oct. 11

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will accept donations from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license are required at check-in.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

SAIL classes continue in Beaver Creek

SAIL classes meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday through Wednesday through Oct. 25 in the Beaver Creek City Council Meeting Room. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E. of SW MN manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 or A.C.E. volunteer Nancy Lange, 605-838-5915.

Community Ed

Community Education will offer the following classes in the next few weeks. Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Using Snapchat Safely in 2023 virtual class will be Sept. 14. Join the class at Community Education or attend online.Fee is $20.

Fall Gymnastics for ages 4 through Grade 6 will start Sept. 18. Fee is $50 for K-6, and $36 for preschool.

Volleyball Basics for Grades 1-4 meets Sept. 18, 21, 25, 28. Fee is $25.

DIY Floral Arranging at Harmony Gardens is Sept. 23. All materials are provided and you will get to take your arrangement home. Fee is $45.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor for Paint & Snack class on Sept. 25. Fee is $35.

Parents with children ages 0-5 will enjoy the animals and activities at Fall Time Fun at Harmony Gardens Sept. 26. Registration required by Sept. 20. Fee is $10/child.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

SAIL classes in Luverne through Sept. 28

New SAIL classes meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 28 at Generations Event Center in Luverne. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E. of SWMN manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 or A.C.E. volunteer Corey Ziegler, 507-920-0587.

Kits available at library

Libraries in the Plum Creek Library System have Storytelling Kits in a wide range of subjects from ABCs to Zoos. Each of the more than 130 kits contains a variety of materials based on the kit’s theme. Some include Wonderbooks, puppets, music CDs and DVDs. Various learning activities can also be found in the kits.

Reminiscence Kits are available featuring various topics such as gardening, pets, baking, sewing, farming and hunting. The kits are designed to use with a loved one experiencing memory loss, encouraging loved ones to open up about activities they once loved in the past.

STEAM kits are also available checkout. Motion, lights, hydropower, robotics and magnets are among the kits.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.