Luverne City Council South Ward Candidate Forum

Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=504RALAvl55G_neV

One-minute introduction:

Tell us about yourself. For example, your current occupation, qualifications for leadership and why are you seeking election to city council?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jkHrKB_mbiN97rso&t=53

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=PkLZvdKLCubW0sLH&t=87

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Omq_SKtqKr-jGO75&t=160

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=eFkhyOFBPNh6EFP3&t=211

Question 1: (Two-minute response)

What would be your top priority if elected to the city council.

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=iFR7IbiYmPa44n8k&t=274

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jVgj5wRdHP12dJjR&t=293

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=yCwqDU8ZkJdeUFxb&t=372

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=UYB02p-3DZBoekcb&t=443

Question 2: (Two-minute response)

The city invests utility revenues into economic development, infrastructure, arts and culture and parks and recreation. (These include “quality of life amenities,” like the pool and fitness center, ice arena, parks and trails, Chamber, Palace, History Center, Carnegie building, etc.) Do you support these investments? Or would you change this approach?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=0hsVm8rOzP8N61MJ&t=578

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=DmjNKEM34a-nA6Iw&t=618

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=FfpQphkCZBt8Ji8g&t=730

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=_fav9okmMG48MY_g&t=877

Follow-up to Question 2: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=cCNjAGdfr9784-2O&t=986

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=NZ3PbUihEb8gg_3n&t=1033

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=o4Tj9oFTmwWqmmsr&t=1092

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=VvPSIhhMfJnYLiR-&t=1161

Question 3: (Two-minute response)

If the Charter Amendment passes in November and a new Utility Commission has financial authority, how would you plan for impacts to the city budget?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Nfv4KmauwKaa52js&t=1262

Mike Davis https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=g4Vu_wSDJED0Vf3D&t=1288

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=I2y9Qgm--Afm1tgr&t=1450

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=XM9Mk8IRtuvuDacs&t=1641

One-minute recap: (One-minute response)

Why should voters choose you vs. the other candidates?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=6ImDf5qEHkznhLoo&t=1731

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=1x9uAFuHTCms0NRf&t=1740

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=egZ9Ox6Jy0xaKDf2&t=1811

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=RYD1-4tmoOJpddJn&t=1881

Closing with Lori Sorenson: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=K7SUk9IE3RabaXTX&t=1947

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