News 4 August 2026

Luverne City Council South Ward Candidate Forum

Luverne City Council South Ward Candidate Forum

 

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.

 

Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=504RALAvl55G_neV

 

One-minute introduction: 

Tell us about yourself. For example, your current occupation, qualifications for leadership and why are you seeking election to city council?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jkHrKB_mbiN97rso&t=53

Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=PkLZvdKLCubW0sLH&t=87

Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Omq_SKtqKr-jGO75&t=160

Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=eFkhyOFBPNh6EFP3&t=211

 

Question 1: (Two-minute response)

What would be your top priority if elected to the city council.

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=iFR7IbiYmPa44n8k&t=274

            Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jVgj5wRdHP12dJjR&t=293

            Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=yCwqDU8ZkJdeUFxb&t=372

            Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=UYB02p-3DZBoekcb&t=443

Question 2: (Two-minute response)

The city invests utility revenues into economic development, infrastructure, arts and culture and parks and recreation. (These include “quality of life amenities,” like the pool and fitness center, ice arena, parks and trails, Chamber, Palace, History Center, Carnegie building, etc.) Do you support these investments? Or would you change this approach?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=0hsVm8rOzP8N61MJ&t=578

            Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=DmjNKEM34a-nA6Iw&t=618

            Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=FfpQphkCZBt8Ji8g&t=730

            Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=_fav9okmMG48MY_g&t=877

Follow-up to Question 2: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=cCNjAGdfr9784-2O&t=986

                        Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=NZ3PbUihEb8gg_3n&t=1033

                        Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=o4Tj9oFTmwWqmmsr&t=1092

                        Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=VvPSIhhMfJnYLiR-&t=1161

Question 3: (Two-minute response)

If the Charter Amendment passes in November and a new Utility Commission has financial authority, how would you plan for impacts to the city budget? 

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Nfv4KmauwKaa52js&t=1262

            Mike Davis https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=g4Vu_wSDJED0Vf3D&t=1288

            Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=I2y9Qgm--Afm1tgr&t=1450

            Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=XM9Mk8IRtuvuDacs&t=1641

One-minute recap: (One-minute response)

Why should voters choose you vs. the other candidates?

https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=6ImDf5qEHkznhLoo&t=1731

            Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=1x9uAFuHTCms0NRf&t=1740

            Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=egZ9Ox6Jy0xaKDf2&t=1811

            Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=RYD1-4tmoOJpddJn&t=1881

 

Closing with Lori Sorenson: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=K7SUk9IE3RabaXTX&t=1947

 

 

 

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