Luverne City Council South Ward Candidate Forum

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.
Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=504RALAvl55G_neV
One-minute introduction:
Tell us about yourself. For example, your current occupation, qualifications for leadership and why are you seeking election to city council?
https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jkHrKB_mbiN97rso&t=53
Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=PkLZvdKLCubW0sLH&t=87
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Omq_SKtqKr-jGO75&t=160
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=eFkhyOFBPNh6EFP3&t=211
Question 1: (Two-minute response)
What would be your top priority if elected to the city council.
https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=iFR7IbiYmPa44n8k&t=274
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=jVgj5wRdHP12dJjR&t=293
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=yCwqDU8ZkJdeUFxb&t=372
Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=UYB02p-3DZBoekcb&t=443
Question 2: (Two-minute response)
The city invests utility revenues into economic development, infrastructure, arts and culture and parks and recreation. (These include “quality of life amenities,” like the pool and fitness center, ice arena, parks and trails, Chamber, Palace, History Center, Carnegie building, etc.) Do you support these investments? Or would you change this approach?
https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=0hsVm8rOzP8N61MJ&t=578
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=DmjNKEM34a-nA6Iw&t=618
Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=FfpQphkCZBt8Ji8g&t=730
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=_fav9okmMG48MY_g&t=877
Follow-up to Question 2: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=cCNjAGdfr9784-2O&t=986
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=NZ3PbUihEb8gg_3n&t=1033
Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=o4Tj9oFTmwWqmmsr&t=1092
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=VvPSIhhMfJnYLiR-&t=1161
Question 3: (Two-minute response)
If the Charter Amendment passes in November and a new Utility Commission has financial authority, how would you plan for impacts to the city budget?
https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=Nfv4KmauwKaa52js&t=1262
Mike Davis https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=g4Vu_wSDJED0Vf3D&t=1288
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=I2y9Qgm--Afm1tgr&t=1450
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=XM9Mk8IRtuvuDacs&t=1641
One-minute recap: (One-minute response)
Why should voters choose you vs. the other candidates?
https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=6ImDf5qEHkznhLoo&t=1731
Tom Lanoue: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=1x9uAFuHTCms0NRf&t=1740
Mike Davis: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=egZ9Ox6Jy0xaKDf2&t=1811
Lori Hallstrom: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=RYD1-4tmoOJpddJn&t=1881
Closing with Lori Sorenson: https://youtu.be/dcpluVJR7y0?si=K7SUk9IE3RabaXTX&t=1947
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