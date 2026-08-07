Rock County Commissioner, District 3, Candidate Forum

Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw

Question 1: (Two-minute response)

What unique skills or assets would you bring to the county board if elected?

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=g2rwlMn_ctBJlHnn&t=39

Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=anKor6d866q3gvXP&t=44

Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=GG5a-pQT_3MseCWa&t=159

Question 2: (Two-minute response)

What are your top two priorities for the county, and how would you see them through?

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=05p-Mj-4Z0WSVGQm&t=273

Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=rR2EnKpsuBJTpspP&t=284

Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=tST3K6L7QcRtIqQn&t=374

Question 3: (Two-minute response)

This year’s county budgeting process already has several challenges, from a funding gap for SWHHS to ongoing inflation affecting materials, equipment and more. The winner of this race will take part in this year’s budgeting process. When setting the tax levy, how would you balance funding county services, many of which are required by statute, with the needs of county residents already facing their own challenges from inflation?

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=IP_DXabdtjPsKsCj&t=497

Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=Ge1dTKF-Ftu373wg&t=532

Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=4vKV7Dx_TiqbrkAS&t=644

Question 4: (Two-minute response)

If elected to the county board, you’ll be expected to serve on committees and represent the county on the boards of local, regional and even statewide organizations. How would you leverage these partnerships for the benefit of Rock County and its residents?

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=FbU2NRC15O6pvmPo&t=750

Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=BYfxZCHJF8asLW3l&t=768

Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=OYeKZeYb8tBGm6qV&t=839

Closing Statements

Why should voters choose you as their candidate?

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=ERPsQW3t3-4A0XD4&t=961

Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=LyJ9zZH7-WC17ccV

Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=PzzuHD4Fg7nqAeYl&t=1097

Closing with Nicole Ronchetti

https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=ya4P_c7Nt4V0g7Ak&t=1242