Rock County Commissioner, District 3, Candidate Forum

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.
Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw
Question 1: (Two-minute response)
What unique skills or assets would you bring to the county board if elected?
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=g2rwlMn_ctBJlHnn&t=39
Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=anKor6d866q3gvXP&t=44
Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=GG5a-pQT_3MseCWa&t=159
Question 2: (Two-minute response)
What are your top two priorities for the county, and how would you see them through?
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=05p-Mj-4Z0WSVGQm&t=273
Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=rR2EnKpsuBJTpspP&t=284
Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=tST3K6L7QcRtIqQn&t=374
Question 3: (Two-minute response)
This year’s county budgeting process already has several challenges, from a funding gap for SWHHS to ongoing inflation affecting materials, equipment and more. The winner of this race will take part in this year’s budgeting process. When setting the tax levy, how would you balance funding county services, many of which are required by statute, with the needs of county residents already facing their own challenges from inflation?
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=IP_DXabdtjPsKsCj&t=497
Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=Ge1dTKF-Ftu373wg&t=532
Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=4vKV7Dx_TiqbrkAS&t=644
Question 4: (Two-minute response)
If elected to the county board, you’ll be expected to serve on committees and represent the county on the boards of local, regional and even statewide organizations. How would you leverage these partnerships for the benefit of Rock County and its residents?
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=FbU2NRC15O6pvmPo&t=750
Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=BYfxZCHJF8asLW3l&t=768
Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=OYeKZeYb8tBGm6qV&t=839
Closing Statements
Why should voters choose you as their candidate?
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=ERPsQW3t3-4A0XD4&t=961
Rick Peterson: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=LyJ9zZH7-WC17ccV
Deon Carriere: https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=PzzuHD4Fg7nqAeYl&t=1097
Closing with Nicole Ronchetti
https://youtu.be/o02VEyW37dw?si=ya4P_c7Nt4V0g7Ak&t=1242