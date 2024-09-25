You asked, candidates answered, Star Media livestreamed and recorded discussions

We at the Star Herald understand elections can be confusing, and we know there are many competing voices trying to influence votes.

That’s why we publish candidate questionnaires in the paper and online for voters to read, and that’s why we host candidate forums for voters to learn from conversations live and recorded in podcasts.

Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian is being challenged by Isaac DeBoer for the privilege and responsibility of guiding city government.

Two open seats on the Luverne City Council will be contested on the general election ballot.

Josh Gangestad is challenging longtime council member Dan Nath for the North Ward seat on the Luverne City Council, and two candidates — Lori Hallstrom and Mert Kracht — are vying for the South Ward seat that council member Scott Viessman is not seeking re-election to.

All Luverne voters will select their choice for mayor, and the North and South Ward voters will make their choices for representation on Luverne City Council.

These six candidates agreed to participate in a candidate forum Wednesday in our new Star Media studio, and the conversations were livestreamed and recorded for voters.

We solicited input from the community about what questions to ask the candidates, and we are grateful for the candid responses to our questions.

Ultimately, we hope our Star Media Q&A is another tool to help local voters choose their leaders.

If you missed the livestreamed event, you can view the entire forum — or select the conversations that pertain to your ballot — through the link on our Star Media home page.

We’ll also share the city map showing the dividing line between the north and south wards in Luverne, along with helpful links to local elections officials and the Minnesota Secretary of State voting information.

The Nov. 5 general election may seem a long way off, but early voting in Minnesota started Sept. 20, and many rural Rock County residents will receive their mail ballots soon.

Elections can be confusing, but the Star Herald and Star Media are committed to sharing the information we all need to make informed choices on our ballots.