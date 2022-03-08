Luverne rolled out the red carpet and the green grass for baseball fans from all across Minnesota last weekend while hosting the Minnesota Division II American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Redbird Field.

Teams from Atwater, Chatfield, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Jackson, Luverne, Morris, Sibley East (Gaylord) and Wadena competed in the tournament.

Quarterfinal games were played throughout the day Friday, starting at 10 a.m. and concluding with a 15-inning marathon game in which Wadena defeated Luverne 1-0 late Friday night.

After defeating Tri-Town (Atwater) 4-0 in the semifinals Saturday night, Wadena went on to defeat Morris 14-3 in the state championship game Sunday afternoon.

“Everything went extremely well,” said Barry Shelton, the local tournament director.

“We heard nothing but positive comments about the tournament, facilities and community from visiting players and fans,” Shelton said. “It was a great weekend.”

Jeff Miller, the director of Division II American Legion Baseball for the state of Minnesota, agreed.

“The community of Luverne opened their arms to seven different communities and my staff for a wonderful weekend of baseball,” Miller said in a letter to the editor in the Star Herald this week.

“You made great memories for all eight teams and fans. This past weekend’s tournament showed what Americana is all about.”

A highlight of the tournament was the opening ceremony Friday night.

Players and coaches from all eight teams lined up in uniform along the baselines between first and third bases.

Current military personnel and military veterans lined up along the baseline between third base and home plate while members of the Hardwick American Legion Post 478 presented the colors on the field.

At the same time, young Luverne baseball players carried a large U.S. flag onto center field.

A quartet of trumpet players from the Brandon Valley High School band played the National Anthem.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Sergeant First Class Lance Ripka, Luverne, to his son Braydon Ripka, the starting catcher for the Luverne team.

“Catching the first pitch of the state tournament from my dad means more to my dad and me than people would think,” Braydon Ripka said.

“Growing up with him serving in the military has been a roller coaster of emotions, but he raised me to be a tough and respectful young man,” Braydon said.

“He always made time to teach me to throw a baseball and football, swing a bat and do a takedown in between his deployments and activations. … I love him to death, and catching that pitch with him in uniform really brought together all of those memories in that one moment. It was awesome.”