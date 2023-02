The Luverne girls’ basketball team won two games and dropped a heart-breaker to Marshall.

LHS beat Tracy 71-32 Feb. 14 at home and traveled to Worthington Feb. 16 to beat the Trojans 76-39, before losing to Marshall 51-37 in Windom Feb. 18.

The Cardinals’ next game is Saturday, Feb. 25, at home against Minnesota Valley Lutheran in subsection play.