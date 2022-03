Luverne’s Brock Behrend, a junior, and Patrick Kroski, a sophomore, were among 13 boys’ hockey players chosen for the 2021-22 Big South All-Conference team.

Receiving honorable mention honors were LHS sophomores Tyler Arends and Owen Sudenga.

Luverne posted a 13-3 record for 2021-22 and finished second in the Big South Conference behind New Ulm, 16-0.