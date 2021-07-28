Sports brief

LHS players earn all-conference honors

Luverne High School baseball team award winners were honored during a postseason banquet July 8.

Seniors Ethan Beyer and Cade Wenninger both earned All-Conference, All-Section and Academic All-State awards.

Junior Casey Sehr was awarded All-Conference and All-Section awards.

Senior Bailey Cowell and freshman Connor Connell both earned All-Conference status.

Braydon Ripka was named All-Conference honorable mention during his junior season.

LBA Golf Scrambler set for Aug. 6

The Luverne Basketball Association will host its annual Golf Scrambler Friday, Aug. 6, at Luverne Country Club.

Registration for the four-person team event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 5 p.m.

The cost of $30 per person includes nine holes of golf, golf cart and a meal. All proceeds benefit Luverne basketball programs.

Teams may register now at LCC or email luvernebasketball@gmail.com.