The sixth annual Davis Lake Triathlon was held in Luverne Sunday, July 4.

A total of six teams competed in the team portion of the Shark Race, which entailed kayaking for 0.5 miles, a 2.5 mile run and a seven mile bike ride.

The team of Jenna DeBates, Sarah DeBeer and Dave Duffy took home first place with a time of 50 minutes and 18 seconds.