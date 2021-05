The Luverne Redbirds amateur baseball team fell to the Milroy Irish on Sunday, May 9, in Luverne. The Irish bested the Redbirds 10-4.

The Redbirds struck first when Gaige Nath hit a solo home run to lead off the game.

The Irish scored three runs in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

Kendall Meyer hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to trim Milroy’s lead to 3-2.