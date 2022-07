The Luverne amateur baseball team extended its win streak to 15 games and ended the regular season 21-2 with wins over the Worthington Cubs and Jackson Bulls last week.

The Redbirds had no trouble with Worthington at home Wednesday, July 13, earning a 19-2, seven-inning victory.

Luverne then traveled to Jackson Sunday afternoon and defeated the Bulls in a close contest, 5-4.