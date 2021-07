The Luverne Redbirds capped off the regular season by going 1-1 to finish with an overall record of 19-5.

The Redbirds defeated Hadley 14-3 on Tuesday, July 13, and then lost an extra innings affair on the road to the Milroy Irish 2-1 on Thursday, July 14.

With an overall record of 19-5 and an 18-2 conference record, the Redbirds finish atop the Gopher League standings.