The H-BC boys’ basketball team finished 1-1 in the last two games of the season.

H-BC lost 69-34 to RTR on the road Feb. 24 and beat Adrian 72-47 at home Feb. 27.

The Patriots are scheduled to play MCC in Worthington on Saturday, March 4, at 12:30 in post-season play.

RTR 69, H-BC 34