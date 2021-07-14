Papik Motors support local baseball

Papik Motors is partnering with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to support ball programs through Luverne Community Education.

The local dealership recently presented a check to Luverne Community Education and donated equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees and ball buckets.

“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Micky Sehr, fixed operations manager at Papik Motors.

“Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”

Sponsored leagues across the country can earn additional funds through the Chevrolet Youth Baseball program when community members take test drives at their partnering dealerships.

For more information see chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.