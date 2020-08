With a first-round 5-3 win over the Mora Blue Devils Saturday, the Luverne Redbirds advanced to play the Young America Cardinals this Sunday.

The second-round game will be played at Riverside Park in Springfield at 2 p.m.

The Redbirds enter the game with an 18-4 record while the Cardinals, champions of Region 7C, are 11-5 on the pandemic-shortened season.