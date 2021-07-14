Home / Home
Luverne's Billi Connell stands in the batter's box during a section playoff game against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in Pipestone. Connell was recently named second-team-all state by the MFCA.

Luverne's Billi Connell named to Minnesota High School Fastpitch Coaches Association All-State Team

Wed, 07/14/2021 - 8:00am mfodness

Luverne’s Billi Connell has been playing organized softball since she was in second grade.

She said she started playing because she wanted to spend time with her friends, but that leisurely activity became a sport she can’t get enough of.

“I play all year long,” Connell said. “… I work very hard. I practice all winter and summer long. I go to the cage four times a week.”

 

