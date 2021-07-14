Luverne's Billi Connell named to Minnesota High School Fastpitch Coaches Association All-State Team
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 8:00am mfodness
Luverne’s Billi Connell has been playing organized softball since she was in second grade.
She said she started playing because she wanted to spend time with her friends, but that leisurely activity became a sport she can’t get enough of.
“I play all year long,” Connell said. “… I work very hard. I practice all winter and summer long. I go to the cage four times a week.”