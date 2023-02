The Luverne Cardinal wrestling team participated in one triangular and two quadrangulars over the past week.

On Feb. 7 the Cardinals beat Hanson 48-15 and Viborg-Hurley/Irene Wakonda 51-6.

On Feb. 9 they lost to Red Rock Central 42-39 and to Wabasso 60-18, and LHS beat Chester 63-4.