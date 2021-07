The Luverne Junior Legion went 2-0 on Sunday, July 18, to get one game closer to reaching the championship game.

Luverne outscored its two opponents on Sunday by the total score of 20-0.

Luverne defeated Blue Earth in Game 1 by 10-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Conner Connell. Connell pitched a no-hitter and helped Luverne blank Blue Earth.