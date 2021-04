The Luverne tennis team opened the season on Friday, April 9, in Luverne against Fairmont.

Under first-year head coach Lucas Larson, the Cardinals defeated Fairmont 6-1.

In St. James on Saturday, April 10, the Cardinals defeated St. James in doubles action 3-2.

LHS 6, Fairmont 1

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.