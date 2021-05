The Luverne Redbirds amateur baseball team opened the season on Sunday, May 2, with a 13-1 victory over Lakefield in Lakefield.

The Redbirds got started by scoring three runs in the opening inning of the season.

Lakefield got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first to make it a 3-1 game.

Luverne added five more runs in the third inning to make it an 8-1 game.