The Luverne Legion baseball team earned the top seed in the Sun State Legion Tournament that starts on Thursday, July 15, in Wabasso.

Luverne earned the top seed by going 2-0 this past week, defeating Minneota 10-0 in Minneota on Friday, July 9. The Legion team then wrapped up the week by defeating Pipestone 6-2 in Luverne on Sunday, July 11.