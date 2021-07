The Luverne Legion baseball team started the Sub State Legion Tournament on Thursday, July 15, in Wabasso against Wabasso and picked up a 9-2 victory.

In the second round, Luverne defeated Springfield 6-2 on Friday, July 16, in Wabasso.

“We had great hitting and pitching in our first two games,” Luverne coach Cody Zeutenhorst said.