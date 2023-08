The Luverne Jr. American Legion baseball team took third place in the 2023 Division II State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, in Granite Falls.

At the state competition, Luverne beat Le Sueur 9-0 Friday, Aug. 4, lost to an undefeated Montevideo team 13-2 Saturday, Aug. 5, and beat Granite Falls 7-5 to take third place in the tournament.