The Luverne girls’ basketball team added four decisive wins this past week.

LHS beat host MCC 63-23 Feb. 7, defeated Adrian at home 70-31 on Feb. 9, topped the Cougars 56-32 Feb. 10 at Canby, and clipped the Windom Eagles at Windom, 63-28, Feb. 13.

Luverne is now 20-2 for the season.