Luverne gymnasts win two big meets

The Luverne gymnastics team won two big conference meets this past week.

Luverne hosted Jackson County Central, beating them 134.600 to 131.300, for the first time in program history Jan. 17. LHS also won 133.550 to 129.050 against Pipestone Jan. 23.

The Luverne gymnasts were scheduled to travel to Marshall Thursday, Jan. 26, and then Fairmont Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Luverne 134.600,

JCC 131.300

The Luverne gymnastics team for the first time in program history, beat Jackson County Central Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Cardinals handed the Huskies a 134.600 to 131.300 combined team score loss Tuesday, Jan 17, in Luverne.

“We are pretty excited about the win over JCC. This was the first time in program history to beat them,” head coach Phoebe Flom said.

“We have so much talent on our roster we have been able to adjust our varsity lineup as new skills are added.”

In the all-around competition Luverne sophomore Ella Reisdorfer took first place with a 35.175 combined score.

Sophomore Amira Cowell placed second for Luverne with a 33.900 combined score.

Junior Sarah de Cesare placed sixth with a 31.325.

Single event results for Luverne are as follows.

Vault:

9.275 – Ella Reisdorfer, first

9.075 – Amira Cowell, second

8.950 – Kianna Winter, fourth

8.575 – Kendra Thorson, eighth

8.500 – Sarah DeCesare, tenth

Uneven parallel bars:

8.400 – Ella Reisdorfer, first

7.450 – Sarah de Cesare, third

7.350 – Amira Cowell, fifth

7.175 – Reagan Gangestad, sixth

7.175 – Addyson Mann, sixth

Balance beam:

8.650 – Ella Reisdorfer, second

8.450 – Amira Cowell, third

8.250 – Kianna Winter, fifth

8.175 – Reagan Gangestad, sixth

7.175 – Sarah de Cesare, ninth

Floor:

9.025 – Amira Cowell, first

8.850 – Ella Reisdorfer, second

8.750 – Kianna Winter, third

8.200 – Sarah de Cesare, sixth

8.050 – Addyson Mann

Luverne 133.550,

Pipestone 129.050

The Luverne gymnastics varsity team competed against Pipestone in the Luverne Cardinal Gym Monday, Jan. 23.

The Cardinals bounced above the Arrows winning the team competition 133.550 to 129.050.

Ella Reisdorfer had a big night for the Cardinals in the individual events and the all-around.

Reisdorfer placed first in the all-around with a combined score of 35.900, a new school record, besting her old record of 35.625 set in Feb. 12, 2022.

Amira placed second in the all-around with a combined score of 34.700.

Sarah de Cesare placed fourth with a combined score of 30.950.

Individual event results for Single event results for Luverne are as follows.

Vault:

9.250 - Ella Reisdorfer, first

9.175 - Amira Cowell, second

8.725 - Kendra Thorson, fourth

8.700 - Sarah de Cesare, fifth

8.625 - Hailey Como, sixth

Uneven parallel bars:

8.700 - Ella Reisdorfer, first

8.150 - Amira Cowell, second

7.325 - Sarah de Cesare, seventh

7.025 - Reagan Gangestad, eighth

6.650 - Addyson Man, tenth

Balance beam:

8.775 - Ella Reisdorfer, first

8.600 - Amira Cowell, second

7.850 - Reagan Gangestad, sixth

7.050 - Kendra Thorson, ninth

6.775 - Sarah de Cesare, tenth

Floor:

9.175 - Ella Reisdorfer, first

8.775 - Amira Cowell, second

8.150 - Sarah de Cesare, fifth

8.125 - Addyson Mann, sixth

8.050 - Reagan Gangestad, seventh