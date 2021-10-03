Luverne grapplers go 0-4 in two triangulars

The Luverne Cardinals’ wrestling team competed in two triangulars this past week going 0-4.

In Pipestone on Thursday, March 4, the Cardinals lost to Pipestone Area 60-9 and Marshall 57-15.

In Luverne on Friday, March 5, the Cardinals lost to Ortonville 42-27 and Marshall 60-18.

PAS 60, LHS 9

Riley Cowell won by fall over JJ Martens in the 126-pound division.

Braydon Ripka won by forfeit in the 145-pound division.

Marshall 57, LHS 15

Cowell won by technical fall (17-1) over Christian Vlaminck in the 126-pound division.

In the 145-pound division, Ripka won by fall over Josh Kraft.

Hunter Baker won by major decision (12-1) over Lukas Stelter.

Ortonville 42, LHS 27

After losing the first two matches of the dual, Cowell got the Cardinals on the board with a pinfall victory over Dylan Honetsclager in the 126-pound division.

Ripka won by decision (8-2) over Austin Eastman in the 145-pound division.

In the 160-pound division, Baker won by fall over Gavin Klefsaas.

Marshall 60, LHS 18

Cowell wrapped up his perfect week (4-0) with a pinfall victory over Brett Regnew in the 126-pound division.

Baker won by fall over Lukas Stelter in the 152-pound division.

In the 170-pound division, Jacob Madison won by fall over Mitchell Bouwman.