Luverne will represent Section 3A at the Minnesota girls’ state tennis tournament Oct. 25 in Minneapolis.

The Cardinals won their first Section 3A team championship on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Sioux Falls.

After defeating Benson/KMS Co-op 4-3 in the tournament quarterfinals Oct. 5, Luverne took down Lac Qui Parle 4-3 in the semifinal round Thursday morning.