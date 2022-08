The Luverne girls’ tennis team had a successful start to the 2022 season with a pair of victories at home on Saturday.

The Cardinals defeated the Morris Area Tigers 4-3 and Benson Braves 5-2.

LHS No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Stegenga and Katharine Kelm and the No. 2 doubles team of Cassi Chesley and Roselynn Hartshorn were both undefeated with 2-0 records.