Eric Gaul and Thomas Kracht of Luverne highlighted local results during a busy weekend of racing.

Gaul took first and Kracht placed second in the Hobby Stocks A feature race at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa, Friday.

Gaul also won the first race of the season for the LSR (Luverne, Slayton, Rock Rapids) Enduro series Saturday night at the same track.