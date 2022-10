The Luverne Cardinal Cross Country teams raced at two meets this week, with one being what coach Pete Janiszeski called “our best meet as a team.”

The boys’ and girls’ varsity teams both took first at the St. James Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and had 10 Top-10 finishes. Owen Janiszeski placed first for boys’ varsity and set a meet record with his 5k time of 15:56.90.