It was a tale of two halves for the Luverne Cardinal boys’ basketball team during the opening round of the Section 3AA-South tournament.

The No. 6-seeded Luverne team traveled to No. 3-seeded Fairmont Saturday afternoon.

After falling behind 28-16 in the first half, LHS more than doubled its offensive output in the second half, outpacing Fairmont 33-23.