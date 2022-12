The Luverne boys’ basketball team hosted conference rivals Jackson County Central Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Cardinals lost to the Huskies 77-67 and are now 3-2 for the season.

“Jackson County Central is a very good team, and we battled with them in the first half,” head coach John Sichmeller said.

The Huskies led the Cardinals at the end of the first half 28-25.